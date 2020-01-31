Otter Street Fisheree adds pond hockey tournament

The Otter Street Fisheree is now underway but a lack of good ice on Lake Winnebago could pose a challenge for those who show up this weekend.

Instead there's a new activity getting some attention.

As anglers prepare to descend on Lake Winnebago just off the shore of Menominee Park in Oshkosh, organizers of the Otter Street Fisheree are also warning people about ice that's not as safe as it's been during previous tournaments.

Tournament organizer John Nourse said, "The ice is not good this year and it would have been alright, and we got all of that snow, and now there's a lot slush out on the ice. I haven't personally checked it, but Don Herman has checked it all and he went out there today and we have as much as eight inches in some spots but other spots, there's a little less than that."

However the ice is much better along the shore and that inspired the club to host it's first ever pond hockey tournament.

Some of the teams even traveled here from across the state.

"Yeah, really cool, really cool thing, I think it's great for the community to have so many people out here, for an extra thing on top of the fisheree. We'll be back for sure. We came all the way up from Madison so yeah, it's fun," said Matt Hooker of Madison.

For those who do choose to fish on Saturday, organizers are urging extra caution.

Nourse added, "I suggest you don't go alone. If your going to take your ATVs out there just be careful. Drill holes, check where you are going. There's no fish worth falling through the ice, so just keep checking so you don't get in unsafe conditions."

The fisheree is the club's largest fundraiser.

They hope to raise about ten thousand dollars throughout the course of the weekend.

That money goes towards the cost of maintaining the roads and the bridges on Lake Winnebago.