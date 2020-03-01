Oshkosh's Magnet Bar reopens under new ownership

Back in August WBAY reported that a landmark downtown Oshkosh business was closing. But the Magnet Billiards and Bar didn't stay closed for long.

When Tylor and Tamara Peterson heard the Magnet was closing, they saw an opportunity to build on an established legacy.

"The history, 100 percent the history," said Tamara. "The following, everything that came along with it."

"The massive embracing we've had with the local community and our guests are very welcoming,” said Tylor. “It's crazy how welcoming they are for us and excited that we're reopened."

Many in the Oshkosh community were devastated when faced with the idea of the bar closing its doors on a nearly 80-year history.

"It was a shock,” said Douglas Boushele, a longtime patron of the Magnet.

"This is a great, great bar. Great place to stop at,” said Micheal Boushele, another patron. “And why isn't anybody picking it up?"

So the response Tylor and Tamara have gotten since taking the place on as new owners has been impressive.

"Honestly have people at the door before 11 o'clock before we open,” said Tylor. "Whether it's just a Dr. Pepper or whatever they just want to come back home."

But the new owners aren't just relying on the Magnet's nostalgia factor.

"We want to keep things traditional as it was, but we also want to establish our own footprint," said Tylor.

They've added an arcade room, created a healthier food menu, plan to have more live music, and want to build partnerships with other area businesses to incorporate more locally-sourced products.

"It's better,” said Douglas. “It seems better."

"I think it's in a way greater area of how - what they want to do now,” said Micheal.

"We're truly excited where we're going to take this place and not just us, it's our guests our employees,” said Tylor. “It's got so much potential and we're really excited."

