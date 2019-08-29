Oshkosh woman found in road after crash

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Oshkosh Thursday.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 200 block of W. South Park Ave.

Officers found a 23-year-old Oshkosh woman in the road. The woman had been a passenger in the car. She had visible injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Police did not release details about the what led up to the crash.

If you have information, call Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700. To remain anonymous, call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.