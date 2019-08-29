Oshkosh woman accused of stealing more than $100,000 from nonprofit group

An Oshkosh nonprofit dedicated to helping others recently learned one of its employees is accused of stealing from it for at least the past two years. Now that person is facing criminal charges.

Solutions Recovery in Oshkosh works to help people struggling with drug or alcohol addiction.

The organization recently became suspicious an employee, Elyson Edwards, was stealing money and alerted police.

According to the criminal complaint, Edwards told Oshkosh Police detectives she thought she had taken roughly $5,000. But Solutions Recovery hired an outside accountant to look into it, and it was discovered Edwards had actually taken more than $100,000 since 2017.

Solutions Recovery's operations director told police that Edwards was responsible for paying bills with the organization and had access to company checks, credit cards, and money coming through its cafe.

Financial records show Edwards paid personal credit card bills with Solutions funds.

She admitted to police that she began using Solutions money to pay medical bills, but said she planned to pay the money back.

In court documents, detectives say Edwards became emotional during the interview and told them Solutions impacted her life in a significant way.

Representatives of the organization say they cannot comment at this time.

Edwards is charged with a felony count of theft in a business setting greater than $100,000. Her initial appearance in Winnebago County Court is set for Sept. 23.