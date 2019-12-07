Oshkosh veterans hosts Pearl Harbor ceremony

Saturday marks the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

56 Wisconsin service-men died during the attack.

To honor those military members and other fallen troops, the Oshkosh American Veterans #7 held a remembrance ceremony Saturday.

People read names of Wisconsin soldiers, who died on this day 78 years ago.

"You never want to forget," Commander of Post #7 Jeff Bedward said. "Especially in the veterans community we never want to forget."

One of the men who survived was Bob Stephenson's father, Clyde Stephenson, who is now 99-years-old.

"One of the memories that he had of Pearl Harbor is just how when they first saw the jet planes coming in overhead and started dropping torpedoes," Stephenson said. "He knew a world war was starting."

During the ceremony Bob shared what his dad went through.

"He actually was able to do a little bit of damage to Japanese attackers," said Stephenson.

He said Clyde was at a gun range in Hawaii when the attack started.

He and others worked together to shoot down 27 planes.

"He felt very proud that he did something other than being a target," said Stephenson.

Days before the Pearl Harbor anniversary this year, a shooting at the base left two people dead before the gunman killed himself.

"You know when you're talking hundreds of millions of people, there's going to be at least one bad guy," said Stephenson.

Bob said it's a shame a shooting like that happened, but it won't take away from the sacrifice of those who served at Pearl Harbor.