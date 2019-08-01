Oshkosh to use Carl Traeger Middle School for emergency training

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - While school is still out for the summer, Oshkosh emergency responders are using Carl Traeger Middle School for emergency training.

People can expect a large presence of law enforcement and other first responders from Oshkosh police and fire departments and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Police Department on Monday, August 12.

Training will start around 9 a.m. and last for about 3 hours.

People are asked to avoid the area during that time, and neighbors are advised they might hear loud noises.

Signs will be posted in the area.

 
