Oshkosh to use Carl Traeger Middle School for emergency training

While school is still out for the summer, Oshkosh emergency responders are using Carl Traeger Middle School for emergency training.

People can expect a large presence of law enforcement and other first responders from Oshkosh police and fire departments and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Police Department on Monday, August 12.

Training will start around 9 a.m. and last for about 3 hours.

People are asked to avoid the area during that time, and neighbors are advised they might hear loud noises.

Signs will be posted in the area.