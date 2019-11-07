Oshkosh students raising money for veteran service dog organization

Oshkosh North is hosting a fitness event to raise money for a group that places service dogs with combat veterans.

Oshkosh North students doing cross-fit activities to raise money for veteran service dog organization. (WBAY Photo)

Sweat for a Vet is Monday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 a.m. Workouts will be held in the hallways of Oshkosh North High School, 1100 West Smith Avenue.

Organizers say Sweat for a Vet is for all fitness levels. People will be able to challenge themselves with cross-fit activities.

Proceeds go to Got Your Six K9s. The local organization helps match up combat veterans with trained service dogs. The dogs help vets cope with PTSD and service injuries.

These specially-trained dogs come with costs between $18,000 and $20,000.

The students are party of Communities--an Oshkosh North organization that allows students to work hands-on with the community.