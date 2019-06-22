Oshkosh shooting leads to 5 people taken into custody

A man in Oshkosh has been shot multiple times and the shooter drove away.

Officers were called to a home on the 400th block of High Avenue around 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The male was shot numerous times by a handgun, and after the shooting multiple people were seen escaping in a vehicle.

The man was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers later located the suspect’s vehicle and took 5 people into custody for questioning.

Police say this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

The investigation is still on going, and if you know any information regarding the incident please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

