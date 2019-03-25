Oshkosh shooting: Man injured and four suspects arrested

Oshkosh police say a 28-year-old man was targeted in a shooting that left him injured late Sunday night.

Police tell Action 2 News that officers were called to the 500 block of Grand Street at about 11:15 Sunday night. The neighborhood is just north of downtown Oshkosh.

A 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital with a single gunshot wound in his chest. He is expected to survive.

Police say they got help to quickly catch the suspects.

"The suspects did leave the scene, but based on information provided by the victim, a traffic stop was done on (Interstate) 41 by the Winnebago County Sheriff"s Department, and four suspects were taken into custody," Oshkosh Police Lt. Andrew Lecker told Action 2 News Reporter Sierra Gillespie early Monday morning.

Lecker says that investigators believe they are a not looking for any other suspects. But there is still a lot of work to do to figure exactly what happened.

"There are investigators that came in for this and they are working on interviews with the four suspects, as well as processing evidence, also processing evidence from the vehicle at the location of the traffic stop," Lecker said, "so there's kind of a lot going on."

All four suspects face charges of attempted 1st degree intentional homicide.

