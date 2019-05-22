Oshkosh school board to consider closing Smith Elementary

A number of parents in Oshkosh are expressing concern over a plan that could potentially close Smith Elementary School.

The school, on South Oregon Street is in need of repairs that could cost as much as $3.7 million.

As one of the oldest buildings in the Oshkosh School District, constructed in 1895, Smith Elementary now needs some major work, but parents say they had no idea until just recently, it might actually close.

That's why many voiced frustration before the school board Wednesday night.

"I understand that there is a situation here, but however, with all do respect, this was rolled out very, very quickly," said Jen Sullivan, a parent with kids attending the school.

Smith Elementary Teacher Amanda Curtis added,"Being told that we suddenly have 3.3 million dollars in repairs, kind of came out of the blue."

That $3.3 million is to address long term needs such as upgraded plumbing, new flooring, and even backup generators, but now the district says the roof needs immediate attention.

To replace it, adds another $400,000 to the bill.

Supt. Vickie Cartwright responded, "As to where we would gain that funding, are ways in which we would have to really look at our budget much closer."

Right now 162 students attend the school which is down slightly from years past. The district recommendation is to transfer those kids to Jefferson Elementary.

Cartwright added, "Jefferson Elementary School from the location of Smith Elementary to Jefferson Elementary is eight tenths of a mile away."

Others spoke out in favor of that plan.

"One of the things I've learned is when you start opening up a building it gets worse and it gets more costly. You don't even know at this point how much more you might encounter," said Oshkosh City Manager Mark Rohloff.

The school board is expected to vote on this June 5th.

However three informational sessions for the community will be held before that.

The first one is Thursday at 6pm at Smith Elementary.