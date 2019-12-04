Oshkosh school board addresses school shooting

The Oshkosh School Board met Wednesday for the first time since Tuesday's officer involved shooting.

The incident at Oshkosh West High School was not on the agenda during the school board meeting but we did hear statements from both a parent and district leaders, regarding the response.

At one point everyone stood up in a show of solidarity to support the students at Oshkosh West after the School Board President Barbara Herzog, first addressed the situation.

"We truly wish Officer Wissink a complete recovery. We want to thank the West High parents and the grandparents for their patience during the reunification process at Perry Tipler Middle School," Herzog told the audience.

During the public forum, Julia Salomon spoke out, recalling what she went through Tuesday morning with her daughter after she first found out someone was shot.

She said,"I ask her everyday, do you know what to do in the case of an emergency. Yeah, mom, we've been trained, ALICE, I'm like okay, and it did happen, and I was scared out of my wits at work."

Before the meeting, we also spoke with Superintendent Vickie Cartwright about what students and staff at Oshkosh West can expect when they go back on Friday morning.

"We already know that we are going to have an additional police presence at school. We also have some activities in the morning that we are doing in order to help our students to be able to transition into the school building itself in a warm and welcoming way," said Cartwright.

The district is considering security upgrades for all of its schools.

The first discussion on that and a potential referendum did take place.