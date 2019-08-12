Oshkosh residents find sensitive documents in school dumpster

Questions are being raised in Oshkosh over what was found in dumpsters outside Smith Elementary School.

Chained dumpster outside Smith Elementary School in Oshkosh (WBAY photo)

The school closed in June, but since mid-July people say much of what was inside is being tossed out.

This includes sensitive records.

Just blocks from Smith Elementary, Kim Blake-Jungwirth has a front yard full of classroom supplies she pulled from a dumpster this past Friday.

"Staplers, paper cutters, paper shredders, printers, maps of the wall, globes, rulers, pens. Everything that came out of Smith School went into the dumpster," she said.

Some of the stuff was even brand new.

Blake-Jungwirth added, "All of these envelopes. Why couldn't someone use these envelopes?"

However, it was her second trip back on Saturday that was especially disturbing, which led her to notify police.

"There was medical records in there. There were police records in there of the kids there that had behavioral problems, met with police. I mean some of them were sexually relevant," she said.

Deputy Superintendent Dave Gundlach says the incident is under investigation.

"The protocol would be to either destroy the records or keep them physically locked up. There was an error somewhere in the process, and someone put them in the dumpster by accident," he told Action 2 News.

At the school on Monday afternoon, many of the dumpsters now had locks and chains added to prevent access.

Action 2 News did ask the district administration if they felt all the sensitive material had been recovered.

They told us, they believe so.

Gundlach added, "One of the consequences is going to be that we're going to have to double down on some of our procedures and training to make sure that people realize that these protocols have to be followed."

Still some residents say it's not enough.

"It made me ill, and I can't hardly believe that in the last 10 times they dumped, there weren't other records and things in there," Blake-Jungwirth said.

