Oshkosh relocates this year's fireworks show because of construction

Lynn Weber celebrates July 4th in Oshkosh with friends every year.

"I think it's great,” said Weber, who lives in Neenah.

But this year instead of watching fireworks from Menominee Park, they'll be watching from the Fox River off Riverside Park.

"All the boaters will enjoy it, all the folks that drive in will enjoy it,” said Weber.

Because of construction on Hazel St., the city decided to launch fireworks from a new location: Pioneer Island.

"The rotary club of Oshkosh is holding an event at the Leach Amphitheater, so to capitalize on all the people that would already be in this area the city decided to have the fireworks in this location," said Oshkosh Police Special Operations Supervisor Sgt. Chris Gorte.

The rotary club event is also a new alternative to the former Sawdust Days festival, which up until this year was held over Fourth of July weekend.

"The Sawdust Days, with that discontinuing it's great to see the fireworks back downtown,” said Weber. “They have Corey Chisel and the symphony band at Leach which is amazing."

"I think it's a neat idea to keep everybody downtown so the citizens can explore all the things downtown has to offer," said Gorte.

The new location does have some new challenges.

"There's going to be traffic delays wherever you would go for the fireworks, especially with downtown area, smaller roads,” said Gorte. “[Would] just appreciate some extra patience from the drivers."

Some argue this year's location doesn’t have enough parking availability or a big enough viewing area, but many are excited to watch the 4th of July show from a whole new view.

"Successful night, everyone stays safe and enjoys the fireworks," said Gorte.

"Phenomenal night for everybody,” said Weber.

Gorte says at this point he isn’t sure where the Fourth of July fireworks show will be held next year.