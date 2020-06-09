Oshkosh police searching for missing man

Police need your help in finding a missing Oshkosh man who they say speaks limited English and has a lower cognitive ability.

According to police, Emmanuel Abaheyna, 29, was last seen around 3 p.m. at his home on the north side of Oshkosh, and was reported missing just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say he was last seen wearing dark blue pants, a gray t-shirt and flip flops.

Abaheyna is described as a black man who is 5'2, weighs 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police add he doesn't have his needed seizure medication, and currently, his disappearance doesn't seem suspicious.

If you have information on Abaheyna's whereabouts, you're asked to call police at 920-236-5711.