The 3-year-old Oshkosh girl who was killed when a TV fell on her last week was identified Tuesday as Amora Bridges.

Police were told a TV fell on the girl at a home on the 1800-block of Grove Street. She wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was conducted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. Results are pending, but police say they don't expect to release any more information.