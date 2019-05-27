Oshkosh police looking for van, car after apparent shooting

Oshkosh Police are looking for witnesses as they look for a red van and silver car in a possible shooting.

Several people reported the van and car driven recklessly on the 1600-block of Oak Street at about 10 minutes after two Monday afternoon.

One neighbor thought he heard a gunshot then discovered a bullet hole in the side of his house.

Police aren't aware of anyone being hurt.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call their local police. You can also submit information and remain anonymous by calling the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477, submitting a tip online at www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org or using the P3 app for iOS or Android phones.