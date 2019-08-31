Oshkosh police looking for armed robbery suspects

The Oshkosh Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a business in the 1800 block of Jackson Street.

Police said it happened early this Saturday morning just before 2 a.m. Officials said two black men walked into the business wearing dark clothing and covering their faces.

One man displayed a handgun demanding money.

Witnesses said the suspects ran west, away from the area.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700.