Oshkosh police investigating early Sunday morning death

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man.

Officers were called to the Ohio Street Bridge around 4 a.m. Sunday morning for reports of a man who may have jumped into the Fox River.

The Oshkosh Fire Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department’s Dive Team responded to help in a search for the man and found his body in the water, two hours later.

The Ohio Street Bridge was closed temporarily but is back open.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing, pending an autopsy. The man’s name has not been released.

