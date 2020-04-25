Oshkosh police investigating convenience store robbery

Oshkosh police are asking for your help to help them find a robbery suspect.

Police say, officers were called to a convenience store on the 400 block of W. Murdock Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say a victim reported no weapons were displayed during the incident, which happened at about 3:10 p.m.

According to police, the suspect, an unknown white man who is at least 6'1, asked to have money placed in a paper bag, and then left with an undisclosed amount.

The suspect left on a bicycle.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

You can also send an anonymous tip to the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers by calling 920-231-8477, or add the P3 App to your phone and add a tip.

You can also submit a text tip to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org.