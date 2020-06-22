Oshkosh police investigating allegations made against officers

Oshkosh Police say the department is investigating allegations made against officers in a social media post.

According to police, officers were called to a welfare complaint in the 3000 block of Oregon Street in Oshkosh Sunday evening.

Officials say many officers were on the scene, and had contact with many people at the home.

On Monday, police say they were made aware of a social media post that claims officers had a physical altercation with a woman, and made derogatory comments to her. The same post states the woman spit on officers.

Police say they immediately started an investigation into the complaint.

The Oshkosh Police Department hasn't given an exact number of officers at the scene, or the number of officers involved in the allegations.

According to police, they have reviewed the body camera footage from all of the officers at the scene during the preliminary investigation, which they say don't show any of the allegations taking place.

Police add during the investigation at the home, there weren't any physical or verbal altercations between police and citizens.

Oshkosh police say they are continuing to investigate the incident, and ask for patience from community members while the investigation is completed.