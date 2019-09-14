Oshkosh police investigate early morning shooting

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the 100 block of Cimarron Court.

Officers were called to the area around 3 a.m. for a possible disturbance. Once there, officers found a 32-year-old man from Neenah with a gun-shot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Another man who was also there was arrested and taken to jail for being armed while intoxicated.

No other details were given.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.