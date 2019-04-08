Oshkosh police investigate drive-by shooting

Oshkosh police are investigating a drive-by shooting incident.

Officers say they were called to the 600 block of E. Parkway Avenue just before 10:00 Sunday night, April 7.

No one was injured, and no arrests have been announced.

Police believe the public is not in danger.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477, or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.