Oshkosh police hand out gift bags at homeless shelter

Oshkosh police have been busy collecting donations for special blessing bags which Monday night were given out to the homeless at the Day by Day Warming Shelter.

More than 20 people showed up to stay the night.

Officer Kate Mann said, "It's nice to be able to help people in our community and we try to reach all of the different citizens in our community, so we are here tonight, trying to help some of the homeless individuals and we also have a Santa for Seniors program, a program for gift giving for refugees and we also do an adopt a family program."

Each bag had a variety of items from hygiene products, and warm clothing, to gift cards for area restaurants.

It's stuff a lot people might take for granted.

"You know during the holiday season, we sometimes overlook things like clothing, shelter, food, warmth, comfort, and community support, and love in that sense, so having these bags you know, gives a little bit of humanity back to our guests and makes them feel a part of the community here," said Matt Johnson, Executive Director at the shelter.

Many of the people who show up here at the shelter have had interactions with police before which aren't always positive.

This is one way to change that perception.

Mann added,"It's a really nice way to have a positive interaction with the individuals here. Some of them have had contact with us before and this is just a nice way for us to say happy holidays, here are some gift cards for food and some warm clothing."

This is the third straight year police have given out the bags.

