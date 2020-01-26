Oshkosh police arrest two people after double armed robbery

Two men were taken into custody following two armed robberies on N. Main Street on Saturday.

The Oshkosh Police Department said two businesses were robbed five and a half hours apart, first at the 1000 block of N. Main Street at 5 p.m. then at the 800 block of N. Main Street at 10:30 p.m.

Police said in both instances, witnesses described two men entering the business, showing a handgun, and demanding money. An unknown amount of money was taken from each business, but no one, including employees, were hurt.

The identities of the suspects have not been released. The two men were both booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Anyone with more information on the robberies can call Oshkosh police at (920) 236-5700 or (920) 231-8466 to remain anonymous.

