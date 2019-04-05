Oshkosh police arrest men for human trafficking in missing-teen case

Two Fox Cities men are facing charges in Winnebago County of human trafficking of a child in the case of a missing 17-year-old boy from Oshkosh who was found safe in Eau Claire.

The boy said he escaped his captors, who were forcing him to have sex with men for money.

As Action 2 News reported late last month, Eau Claire police arrested 25-year-old Tyler Brand of Oshkosh -- who's a registered sex offender -- and 36-year-old Khvyen Vhasenglu of Menasha.

Police say they're referring Brand to the Winnebago County District Attorney's office for charges of human trafficking of a child, second-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement, and a sex offender registry violation.

Police are referring Vhasenglu for charges of human trafficking of a child and child enticement.

Online records show Brand was transferred to the Winnebago County Jail. Police could not tell us whether Vhasneglu was transferred or is still in Eau Claire.

Oshkosh police say the boy's parents reported him as a runaway on March 22.

According to the criminal complaint in Eau Claire County, the boy met Brand through the Grindr social app, then met him in person in Oshkosh on March 21.

The boy said Brand held him for several days and picked up Vhasenglu in Menasha, then forced the teen to have sex with an older man who paid Brand $200.

The teen said another sexual encounter was planned in Menomonie in western Wisconsin. While they stopped in Eau Claire, the teen escaped in the parking lot of a Hobby Lobby. Store workers called police, saying there was a boy who was visibly shaken and claiming he was abducted.

Brand and Vhasenglu are facing numerous drug charges in Eau Claire County following their arrests, including possession with intent to deliver meth and psilocybin (the hallucinogen in mushrooms).

Oshkosh Police are still investigating this case and encourage anyone who has information for their investigation to call them at (920) 236-5700. You can also provide the information anonymously through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers, (920) 231-8477.

Copyright 2019 WBAY. WQOW-TV contributed to this report.