Oshkosh officer choked by suspect

An Oshkosh Police officer was choked during a struggle with a suspect early Tuesday morning.

At about 1:18 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Robin Ave for a "suspicious situation." Police were informed that a man was attempting to get inside an apartment that wasn't his.

Police located the suspect--a 29-year-old Milwaukee man.

"As officers attempted to take him into custody, he physically fought with them. One officer was choked by this male causing injury to the soft tissue in the neck area. The officer was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries," reads a statement from police.

The suspect was taken into custody on the following charges:

--Battery to Law Enforcement Officer

--Resisting/Obstructing Officers

--Possession of Marijuana

--Possession of Methamphetamine

--Probation/Parole Hold

The suspect's name was not released.

Police did not release the officer's name. They say he is 30-years-old.