Oshkosh man talks about his COVID-19 recovery

We're hearing from an Oshkosh man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and survived after an extended stay in the hospital.

Right now he's back at home and no longer in quarantine.

It was St. Patrick's Day when Garrett Schoenberger says he first started to get sick and while the symptoms came and went, a week later he struggled to taste or smell anything.

He said,"I called the doctor Friday and I could barely make it to my bathroom which was like fifteen feet away without stopping because my breath, I was so out of breath."

Eventually he ended up in the emergency room at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh where he would spend the next 17 days, the majority of which were in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.

He was the hospital's first patient with the virus.

Schoenberger added, "I was in bad shape. I'm healthy. I'm 44. I don't have any underlying issues. So if it can get someone like me at 44 I honestly, you can't take this lightly personally."

His wife, Christine said,"The nurses did cry when they took the ventilator off of him and then they cried when he actually left ICU. It was like they were experiencing everything with us because he was the first patient in the hospital to get diagnosed an go thru all of this."

Right now Schoenberger is finally getting back out after being cleared by doctors.

"People need to really be careful out there. You know, do all of the precautions and the things you need to do, wear your mask, wash your hands, keep your hands off your face just like the CDC says," he said.

Schoenberger says he doesn't know how he got the virus.

He does travel for work and made trips to both Chicago and Atlanta recently.

