Oshkosh man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatal stabbing

An 18-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2018 fatal stabbing.

Charles M. Martin, 18, appeared before a Winnebago County judge Friday for a sentencing hearing.

The judge gave Martin 30 years in prison and 20 years on extended supervision.

The April 6 stabbing on Mt. Vernon St killed Noah Williams, 18, and injured Trei Applebey, 18. An autopsy found Williams died from multiple stab wounds.

Oshkosh Police said the stabbing was an act of retaliation.

Martin was found guilty after pleading "no contest" to charges of 2nd Degree Intentional Homicide and 1st Degree Reckless Injury.

