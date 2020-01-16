Oshkosh man sentenced for buying firearm for teen who declared it "New School Shooter Gun"

A 19-year-old Oshkosh man was sentenced to 30 days in prison Wednesday for illegally buying a gun for a 16-year-old.

Prosecutors say the younger teen then posted video of the gun on Instagram with the caption "Revealing New School Shooter Gun."

A school resource officer alerted the WInnebago County Sheriff's Office about the Instagram video on June 17. Deputies questioned the 16-year-old and seized a 5.56mm rifle, two ammunition magazines and several rounds of ammunition.

The boy said Hunter Nicholson bought the rifle for him through a federally-licensed firearms dealer in Oshkosh.

Nicholson, 19, admitted he lied on the federal ATF form when he bought the rifle for the younger teen. The conviction could have carried 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

After his month-long sentence, Nicholson will spend 3 years under supervised release.