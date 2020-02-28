Oshkosh man living in South Korea details life at the center of coronavirus outbreak

The South Korean government has declared a red alert as the confirmed cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 exceed 2,300 across the country.

A country rich in culture and tradition, South Korea now ranks second in the world for the highest number of coronavirus cases.

"It's noticeable how few people are outside, that's for sure," said Peter Lenz.

Lenz moved to South Korea from Oshkosh in August 2019. He teaches English to young students at an academy in Daegu, a city of nearly 2.5 million people.

"On Wednesday my boss kind of comes in in the morning and says, 'There's a case in Daegu.' That was kind of the first thing that we learned," said Lenz. "By that afternoon, we learned that one case spread to--there were 15 other cases later that day, 10 of which were all from that lady's church."

The red alert comes in response to the coronavirus outbreak, and government officials ask people to stay in their homes except for work or essentials. They also demand that masks be worn in public.

"Business owners, shop owners, movie theaters just, they're barely seeing anyone go outside unless it's a necessity. People are losing money left and right, and it's definitely not a good time," said Lenz.

Lenz is also going without a paycheck right now. Schools shut down last Wednesday and will remain closed until March 9, making an extended school year a possibility.

"There's very few times that Korea has canceled school like this. It's a very rare thing, because Koreans are very serious about their schooling. A major part of Korean lifestyle and culture is how important school is," said Lenz.

Despite everything happening around him, Lenz plans to move forward with "precautionary worry," trying to stay calm and keep things in perspective.

"The people that I know that have actually been infected with the coronavirus listened to what the doctors say, they spent their time in bed, they gave themselves the nutrients they needed, and they're starting to recover," said Lenz.

He is contracted to stay at his job in South Korea until August and has no plans to leave early right now.