Oshkosh man disputes "outrageous" $800 water bill

An Oshkosh man wants justice after he says the city wrongly overcharged him on his water bill.

Alexander Phillips looks at his water bill, which he says rose from its usual $40 a month to $800 in July (WBAY photo)

Alexander Phillips faces a nearly $800 charge after data show he used more than a half million gallons of water in a matter of days.

"I looked at the bill, and I thought, 'Oh, this must be a mistake. Maybe they doubled it up or something,'" said Phillips.

After reaching out to city officials about the bill, they told him it was no mistake.

A leaky toilet, a garden hose left on accidentally, even the possibility that someone stole the water all reasons officials offered Phillips for the more than 504,000 gallons of water allegedly used over four days in July.

The average bill of $40 per month for water Phillips uses in his one bedroom, single-story home increased 20 times over.

It is money down the drain for an unbelievable amount of water he says he never used.

"It's not like I'm trying to start up anything with the city," said Phillips. "But at the same time, I think they have to be put on notice, because this is not right."

"We'll work with anyone to get to the bottom of any usage spikes they might be seeing," said James Rabe, public works director for the City of Oshkosh.

In Phillips' case, Rabe tells Action 2 News the numbers are correct. The problem is how they were interpreted.

"The chart that particular customer was provided from our utility accounting staff, the axis that he was looking at was actually what the meter reads," said Rabe. "And the meter reads in hundredths of a cubic foot."

That brings Phillips' usage down to approximately 56,000 gallons, which is an amount Rabe says can be easily attributed to an undetected leak.

Phillips is not buying it, and he is not the only person living in Oshkosh to complain of unusually high water bills recently.

"With the switch to monthly billing a couple months ago, everybody's still trying to get accustomed to it," said Rabe. "I know a lot of people are trying to compare their monthly bills to maybe their quarterly bills from last year, and saying, 'Oh, this is higher.' Well in the last year, all three utilities have seen some increases in rates."

The city tested Phillips' water meter earlier this week which passed their measurement standards with 100 percent.

"My concern is you're testing the meter how long after this happened," said Phillips. "Show me these days, not afterwards. I mean, it's irrelevant as far as I'm concerned."

Phillips set up a payment plan with the city to take care of a previously unpaid balance; however, he tells Action 2 News he has no intention of paying the nearly $800 bill for water he did not use.

"I just want to get this solved, get it over with, so I can go on back to my way of living. That's it," he said. "I'm not trying to be no rabble-rouser or anything. I just want to get this over with."