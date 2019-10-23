Oshkosh man arrested for 7th DUI

A 54-year-old Oshkosh man is facing his 7th offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says Jesse Bosquez was stopped on Highway 73 in Waushara County because the load on his Ford F450 pickup truck wasn't properly secured Wednesday afternoon.

The state patrol inspector said Bosquez showed signs of impairment and he noticed the smell of marijuana in the truck.

In addition to driving under the influence, Bosquez was arrested for possession of THC and drug paraphernalia.