Oshkosh keeps schools open but will cancel extra activities

The Oshkosh Area School District is joining many other school districts in Wisconsin to cancel activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While schools will remain open and classes will continue normally, there will be no extracurricular activities or after-school care effective Monday, March 16, until further notice.

These include sporting events and practices, extracurricular activities, school-sponsored trips, and Oshkosh Recreation Department activities that use school facilities.

Students and staff are encouraged to take their electronic devices home from school every night in case a decision is made to close a school.

The school district also strongly advises families to reconsider any travel plans during spring break during the week of March 22 to March 29. Students who travel to countries that are considered a Level 2 or Level 3 health risk by the CDC will be expected to stay home for 14 days, even if they don't have symptoms.

"The Oshkosh Area School District will always act with an abundance of caution to protect the health and well being of students, staff, and entire school communities," Superintendent Vickie Cartwright wrote in a letter to parents Thursday.