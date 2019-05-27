Oshkosh honors the fallen on Memorial Day

Northeast Wisconsin is pausing to remember the fallen on Memorial Day.

It's a day for ceremonies, parades and solemn tributes.

In Oshkosh, names of the fallen are read at South Park. This tradition is followed by wreath-laying, and a procession to Riverside Cemetery.

"People do forget names and so forth. Some people forget relatives, friends, family friends, their grandparents. It's something we should do each year, and hopefully we'll continue it for quite awhile," says Rod Kalata, DAV Chapter 17.

