Oshkosh firefighter injured, 2 displaced after house fire Saturday

An Oshkosh firefighter was injured while putting out a fire in Oshkosh Saturday.

Around 4:38 p.m., the Oshkosh Fire Department responded a house fire on the 1100 block of Arthur Avenue.

Authorities said a firefighter suffered minor injuries and is expected to okay.

No one else was injured. The two adults living in the home have been displaced. Firefighters also helped save two cats and a dog from the fire.

The Oshkosh Fire Department said they believe the fire started in the kitchen, but it remains under investigation.

