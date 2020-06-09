Oshkosh creates committee to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion

Concerns over racism were brought before the Oshkosh city council on Tuesday night.

It happened just after a unanimous vote by the council to establish the city's first diversity, equity and inclusion committee.

The committee will include nine people, many of which will have diverse backgrounds, whose job it is to address racial concerns that come up and offer solutions for change.

Some of the dialogue that's expected was on display during Tuesday's meeting.

"I want my kids to feel safe, I want my grandchildren to feel safe. I want my nieces and newphews to feel safe and if this committee that you're organizing can do that, I would really appreciate it,' one woman told the council.

Others said the reforms should include putting more people of color in positions of power, especially law enforcement.

"I asked the chief of the fire department how many black brothers and sisters do you have on your department. None. That's a problem," said Darren Fields, an organizer of many recent Fox Valley protest gatherings.

Another woman in the audience added,"I also think there needs to be more minority police officers to deal with situations. There's not enough African American police officers, Asian police officers, Mexican police officers on the force."

Mayor Lori Palmeri says the committee isn't a reaction to the recent death of George Floyd, but something the city has been considering since 2016, although the timing right now is pushing things forward.

She said during the meeting to the audience,"Your mostly peaceful protests and assemblies requesting racism be eliminated have given this council and local government the message that requires action at the policy level."

Applications to serve on the committee are being accepted now by the city.

The hope is they can begin working within the next month.