Oshkosh couple streams wedding ceremony due to attendance limit

The ongoing outbreak is impacting every event larger than 10 people, including one of the biggest days of people's lives.

Weddings are no exceptions to the 10 person limit.

And while some couples are postponing their special day, Jacob and Nicole Schroeder of Oshkosh decided to move forward and stream the ceremony online.

While they wish they could've had an in-person wedding with family and friends, the Schroeders say the virtual wedding was fitting because they actually met online.

"It was awesome because we've been planning this for a while. This way, we still got to do it in a way and people got to be a part of it and see it. So, it was pretty amazing, pretty awesome," said Jacob.

"they were really supportive. I think all of them wanted us to get worried right away. We had no reason to wait, so they were happy that we could still do this. I think they were happier to do this so we don't have to postpone it," added Nicole.

The couple is no looking forward to a honeymoon once the public closures are over.

Congrats to the happy couple!