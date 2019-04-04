Oshkosh couple indicted on federal weapon charges

A man and woman from Oshkosh are facing firearm charges in federal court. A federal grand jury indicted Scott Billington, 27, and Kody Gurske, 23, of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, based on investigations by the Oshkosh Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The crime carries up to life in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 5 years.

The U.S. Attorneys Office says Gurske is also charged with selling or giving a firearm to a person who's prohibited by law from possessing one.

And Billington is accused of possessing firearms after being convicted of domestic violence. Online court records say he had a restraining order placed against him in 2013 and violated that order in 2014 and 2015.

Those additional charges could add up to 10 years to each of their sentences if they're found guilty.