Oshkosh considers monthly fee to eliminate street assessments

Oshkosh could be the next city in our area to do away with special assessments for street repairs.

Instead, a proposal before the Oshkosh city council would create a monthly transportation utility fee that the city says would work like an insurance policy, basing rates on factors such as property size and either residential or commercial usage.

Public Works Director James Rabe says this would eliminate the hardship that special assessments can cause on residents with limited income.

"It is very much like an insurance policy, paying a small amount every month to be able to avoid those big surprises when projects get done," said Rabe.

Under the proposed fee, $4.50 would be added each month to a utility bill for every single family home or apartment unit.

The fee for non-residential properties, whether commercial, industrial, or institutional buildings would be based on the number of square feet, but capped at $450.

That's led to some opposition from the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President John Casper said, "We have a couple companies that have-- one company has 13 different facilities, and they're probably looking at $84,000, $85,000 in terms of fees and assessment."

Casper says he supports a wheel tax instead.

"I mean, they're looking to move the cost of that on to the backs of mostly a lot of businesses, primarily," he added.

Rabe says his figures show that a majority of businesses would actually benefit from the fee structure.

"From the non-residential side, some businesses are looking at hundreds of thousands of dollars of assessments on street reconstruction projects and (under this plan) their maximum cost for the largest properties would be about $5,400 a year," said Rabe.

The chamber is hosting an informational meeting on this proposal July 9 at the Oshkosh Convention Center.

It's scheduled for 7:30 that morning.

The council could act on this soon after.