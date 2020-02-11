Oshkosh computer virus has link to Russian hackers

We're learning more about the source of a ransomware virus that attacked the computer system for the city of Oshkosh.

Right now the city is still working to recover all of its data, which is taking longer than anticipated.

What they do know is where the virus likely came from after both state and federal authorities became involved in the investigation.

"The officials have told us that this group is based back in Russia, and so that's all we really know right now," said Oshkosh Communications Coordinator Emily Springstroh, who also says that determination came from a number of factors.

She added, "When the virus was detected on January 28th early morning hours a splash screen was on the monitors that was found, and according to the experts they said, the name associated with the virus is one that's pretty well known to them and has been noticed throughout the country."

Both Oshkosh and Racine have been hit recently by ransomware attacks, but it's unclear right now whether it's the same group responsible.

Springstroh said,"Unfortunately I think there's both overseas and here in the United States, there are a lot of very complicated hackers and so this one happened to be from Russia but there's risks throughout anywhere you look."

So far the city says between fifty and seventy-five percent of its computers have been restored.

For the computers to be at one hundred percent there's no definite time table but it could take another week or two.