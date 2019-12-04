Oshkosh community stepped up to give students a free lunch Wednesday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh community stepped up again!
The Oshkosh YMCA quickly put together meals on Wednesday for kids who were out of school -- including some who may rely on free or reduced-cost school lunches.
Oshkosh schools canceled classes the day after a school resource officer shot and wounded a student with a bladed weapon (see related story.
The YMCA opened both of its Oshkosh locations to students for free activities.
According to its Facebook page, the Y received help from ZaRonis, Jimmy John's, Little Caesars Pizza, Taco John's, The Roxy, Oshkosh Area Community Foundation, Star Protection & Patrol, Teal Consulting Group "and HUNDREDS of community members" to welcome and feed hundreds of schoolkids.
"There were tears, laughs, smiles and a LOT of food to share," the Oshkosh YMCA posted.