Oshkosh community stepped up to give students a free lunch Wednesday

Oshkosh YMCA opened its locations for free to students on their day off after Tuesday's school violence and provided meals to hundreds of schoolkids
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh community stepped up again!

The Oshkosh YMCA quickly put together meals on Wednesday for kids who were out of school -- including some who may rely on free or reduced-cost school lunches.

Oshkosh schools canceled classes the day after a school resource officer shot and wounded a student with a bladed weapon (see related story.

The YMCA opened both of its Oshkosh locations to students for free activities.

According to its Facebook page, the Y received help from ZaRonis, Jimmy John's, Little Caesars Pizza, Taco John's, The Roxy, Oshkosh Area Community Foundation, Star Protection & Patrol, Teal Consulting Group "and HUNDREDS of community members" to welcome and feed hundreds of schoolkids.

"There were tears, laughs, smiles and a LOT of food to share," the Oshkosh YMCA posted.




 