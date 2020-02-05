Oshkosh city services returning after ransomware attack

The City of Oshkosh is getting its digital house back in order after a ransomware attack more than a week ago.

The city released a statement Wednesday saying all of its websites have been restored but employees are still catching up on utility and tax bills.

While people can pay utility bills and make tax payments again on the city's website, the balances it shows you may not be up-to-date. The city says its finance staff is still recording payments received over the past week when computers were inaccessible and financial transactions had to be received by mail or in-person.

Automatic withdrawals that were supposed to take place January 30 and February 6 will instead be drawn at the same time as the February 13 withdrawal. There will be no late fees, but make sure you have money in the account to cover three payments.