Oshkosh church to resume drive up services after Easter

Holy Week is expected to be a lot different with a majority of Easter Sunday services moving online.

On Thursday Governor Evers also gave the okay for drive up, parking lot services as long as people stay in their cars.

For most churches, Easter weekend is one of the busiest of the year, but for the first time every pew will be empty at the First English Lutheran Church in Oshkosh where the pastor recorded the service, Thursday afternoon to be shown online.

Pastor Tim Greenwald said,"By recording these services it doesn't always, it isn't the same. We realize that and people realize that but it is something that is, has actually worked out well for us."

Two weeks ago Pastor Greenwald also conducted his first ever drive up service in the parking lot which was discontinued over concerns about social distancing.

However, it can now be brought back after the governor clarified that his sweeping "safer at home" order allows them.

He's hoping to do that starting April 18th.

"We had a really good response. I did two services that weekend. The parking lot was full. I've had numerous calls since then from other churches and pastors in the area, how did you do it, what technology do I need, how was it accepted and that and I've talked with all of them," said Greenwald.

Still for many use to celebrating Easter, this weekend will be a big change.

Gary Konrad of Oshkosh said,"I have a significantly large family and we usually host an Easter dinner and have 15 to 20 people over at our house. This year it's just going to be my wife and I there, so that will be rather odd for us."

Again those parking lot services at the church will start the weekend after Easter.

The pastor says one will take place Saturday night and another Sunday morning.