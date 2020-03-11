Oshkosh celebrates its brewers with Craft Beer Week

Oshkosh brewers and beer lovers are celebrating Craft Beer Week.

It runs through March 15.

Craft Beer Week celebrates Oshkosh brewers Bare Bones Brewery, Fifth Ward Brewing Company, Fox River Brewing Company and Highholder Brewing Company.

There are a number of events at the breweries and beyond, including free beer, beer deals, yoga, music and tappings.

Action 2 News This Morning caught up with some brewers. Watch the videos in the story to learn more about the city's brew scene.