Oshkosh cats win national high five contest

Some very talented cats up for adoption at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society are receiving some extra attention after winning a national high five day contest.

It's a simple high-five but coming from a cat, it's a bit unexpected. That's why the Oshkosh Area Humane Society put together a video showcasing five cats who went through special training.

"We used a process called clicker training, a lot of people are familiar with clicker training for dogs but the process works the exact same for cats. They hear the sound of a click, it's followed with a treat, and whatever behavior was happening when they heard the click, they will repeat again to earn another click and a treat,' said Cari Tetzlaff, who works at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.

The shelter's video was then submitted for consideration as part of a national contest among cats.

Tetzlaff added, "We were really impressed and nervous when we saw the competition because there were some really cool videos. So Jackson Galaxy himself from the Animal Planet show, 'My Cat from Hell,' he chose the top 25 finalists and then it was a national vote.">

Those votes, led the Oshkosh video to finish in place first.

"So our organization won a five thousand dollar grant to help us with our programming. We're launching a new behavior department July 1st, so this was perfect timing for us," Tetzlaff said.

On top of the grant is a trip for two, to meet Jackson Galaxy in Los Angelos and attend a birthday party in honor a Lil Bub, a celebrity cat.

"A lot of people think of cats as these untrainable animals who you wouldn't think to teach them a trick, but cats learn really well,' said Tetzlaff.

Since the video was made two of the five cats have since been adopted and the hope is to train others to raise awareness and showcase talent.