Oshkosh cancels 4th of July festivities

The City of Oshkosh has canceled the upcoming 4th of July events, including the annual parade and Festival Foods fireworks show due to health concerns in this pandemic.

A statement from the city says the decision was made with input from the county health department.

"Events such as these encourage large groups to gather," City Manager Mark Rohloff said in a statement. "The city felt it would be irresponsible to provide events where social distancing would be problematic."

The city also worried the event could attract people from outside Oshkosh where those communities canceled 4th of July events, making the crowds even larger.