Oshkosh businesses helping teachers prepare for the school year

Parents are busy getting their kids ready for the school year. But, it’s not just the students who have to prepare.

Teachers have a back to school shopping list of their own. Some Oshkosh businesses want to help them out.

“Well, I would love to collect 3 or 4 buckets, would be awesome,” said Cassie Verkuilen, owner of Survivor Nutrition.

Verkuilen recently discovered The Teacher’s Closet, a non-profit organization in Oshkosh that provides school supplies to teachers.

“They only make so much, and they have a family to support,” said Verkuilen. “So now if they’re having to buy extra stuff for the class to be able to help the students, I feel as a community we can come together help the students, help the teachers.”

Verkuilen decided to help by collecting donations at her business.

“I had reached out to them and just asked them for a list of supplies and they were very, very grateful that it was something we decided to do,” said Verkuilen.

People can stop into Survivor Nutrition in Oshkosh through the end of the month to drop off different school supplies that are needed. The list includes things like glue, scissors, colored pencils and other basic supplies. (The one item The Teacher’s Closet does not need is notebooks.)

Other businesses downtown are supporting teachers by giving them a special deal.

“I feel like we forget about the teachers,” said Pamela Cuevas. “They just support you, they motivate you, they do so much.”

Cuevas owns the Olive and Rose boutique in downtown Oshkosh. The store had a special Back to School deal for teachers Friday, but offers a 15 percent discount to educators every day of the year.

“I do see them do so much, they spend their own money on school materials,” said Cuevas. “So I feel giving back to them is something we should all be doing.”

Whether it’s Oshkosh businesses helping teachers treat themselves, or helping provide needed supplies, supporting teachers is the common goal. A goal everyone can help with.

“Please consider stopping by and donating,” said Verkuilen. “You’re definitely going to make a good impact with the children and with the community.”

Survivor Nutrition is located at 2332 Jackson St. and is open Monday through Friday. Call (920) 385-4101 for more information.

