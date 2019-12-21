Oshkosh boy's charity Christmas light show success

WBAY reported on Brody Enli's wish to use his Christmas light show for charity last month. Since then, the ten-year-old's wish has been coming true.

His Oshkosh light show has become quite popular.

"There's a steady stream of people most nights," said Brody.

The family has been taking monetary donations - part of which supports the light show, the rest of the proceeds going to the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry's Food for Kids program.

"It's been phenomenal to see the turnout and the support and the encouragement Brody has been getting," said Bronson Enli, Brody's dad.

In fact, many people asked if they could drop off food donations. The family even got four backpacks worth of food dropped off anonymously.

So for Saturday night only, the Enli family held a special event to take in food donations and to celebrate with their supporters.

"This is wonderful," said family friend Krista Knigge. "I mean the holidays should be about thinking about others and what a great way for Brody to put this together with his dad and his family and for people to come and just give so generously. The food and donations are just so needed this time of year. It's really great."

An area Starbucks even donated coffee and hot chocolate for the event. This level of support is something Brody never anticipated.

"I think it's great so many people want to support me and my show and everything," said Brody. "I think that's just awesome."

"It's great to see Brody take his God-given talents and passion and transform it into something that's so beneficial for the community," said Bronson.

Though this year's charity light show nearing its end - Brody is already coming up with ways to make it bigger and better next time.

"I'm so excited for next year," said Brody.

The light show will run through Jan. 1 at 1874 Westbreeze Dr. in Oshkosh. Though food donation has ended, the family will still take monetary donations for the pantry.