Oshkosh boy decorates for charity, $2,000 given to Food4Kids program

A $2,000 donation was made to the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry Monday morning after a 10-year-old boy decided to use his talent of decorating the outside of homes for Christmas for good.

For the past four years, Brody Enli, a 4th grader at ALPS Charter School, has decorated the outside of his family's home with lights for the holidays, and this year, he and his family decided to use that talent to give back.

Brody's Christmas Lights for Charity ran nightly from November 28 - January 1, with a 20-minute long musically synchronized light show that he put together. (To view some of the show, see last month's story.)

Brody says he and his family chose the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry Food4Kids Program as his charity because it makes him sad that some kids aren't fortunate enough to have good food to eat at home, and as a kid, he wanted to help other kids.

The light show collected more than $900 for charity, and his family kicked in to bring his total to $1,000.

An area foundation then matched the funds, ringing in a total of $2,000.

In addition, Brody's family held a canned food drive, which brought in more than 320 pounds of food to the pantry.

Brody hopes to grow the Christmas Light Show in the future