Oshkosh arena owners being sued for not paying bills

Trouble is brewing for Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh as the company that built the facility has filed a lawsuit against its owners for failing to pay the bills.

Bayland Buildings filed the lawsuit against Fox Valley Pro Basketball, the corporation that owns the facility, as well as Gregory Pierce, the company's president.

The 3,500 seat arena opened in December of 2017. It serves as the home for the Milwaukee Bucks G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, as well as the Wisconsin Glo of the Global Women's Basketball Association, which won the league championship at the arena on Sunday.

In the more than 100-page lawsuit filed on behalf of Bayland Buildings, the construction company claims Fox Valley Pro Basketball is default on its payments for the $21 and a half million facility.

The lawsuit says Fox Valley Pro Basketball still owes Bayland more than $13 million after failing to make its regularly scheduled payments since May of last year.

According to the lawsuit, a representative for Fox Valley Pro Basketball has said the organization has "no cash."

Action 2 News reached out Greg Pierce for comment on the lawsuit, but he has failed to return our calls. But, according to the filing, Pierce repeatedly asked for additional time to make payments on the arena but then continued to miss deadlines.

In the suit, Bayland Buildings asks for the facility to immediately go into receivership, giving a court appointed attorney time to liquidate assets, settle debts and/or find a buyer for the property.

While the building's owner had no comment, Steve Brandes, president of the Wisconsin Herd, released a statement that said, "We remain committed today, and in the foreseeable future, to working with Bayland Buildings to operate Menominee Nation Arena and will continue to make it the best venue in the G League. We care deeply about the city of Oshkosh, the entire Fox Valley, and our incredibly supportive Herd fans, and are excited to build on the roots we established in this area as operator of the Menominee Nation Arena. We are proud to be part of the community, excited for the upcoming season, and dedicated to continuing the success of G League basketball in Oshkosh."

Fox Valley Pro Basketball has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit, but an attorney for Bayland Buildings hopes the receiver is appointed before then.